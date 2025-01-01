{{ baseCtrl.fullNavList[baseCtrl.fullNavList[baseCtrl.currentMenuDepth].parent].name }}
Menu
{{ baseCtrl.fullNavList[baseCtrl.currentMenuDepth].name }}
{{ baseCtrl.fullNavList[child].name }}
{{ baseCtrl.fullNavList[child].name }}
News & Events
About Us
Sign In
Loading...
Global
News & Events
About Us
Sign In
Industries
Products
Library
Support
Contact Us
Aerospace
Appliances
EVs & Transportation
Industrial & Consumer Electronics
Motors & Drives
Optical Communications & Networks
Photonic Sensing & Analysis
Quantum Computing
Renewable Energy
Researchers & Universities
Semiconductor & Embedded Systems
Oscilloscopes
Power Analyzers and Power Meters
Data Acquisition (DAQ)
Optical Test Equipment
Signal Generators, Sources and Supplies
Portable and Handheld Instruments
Other Test & Measurement Instruments
Accessories
Discontinued Products
Mixed Signal Oscilloscopes
ScopeCorders
Oscilloscope Application Software
Voltage Probes
Current Probes
Logic Probes
Oscilloscope Accessories
ScopeCorder Accessories
IS8000 Integrated Software Platform
WT5000 - Highest Precision
WT1800E - High-Performance
WT1800R High-Performance
WT500 - Mid Range
WT300E - Economy
PX8000 - Transient Power Analyzer
CW500 - Power Quality Analyzer
Power Measurement Application Software
Power Analyzer Accessories
ScopeCorders
High Speed Data Acquisition
Low Speed DAQ & Industrial Recorders
Optical Spectrum Analyzers
Optical Time Domain Reflectometers
Optical Wavelength Meters
Modular Manufacturing Test System
High-Resolution Reflectometer
Portable Power Meters and Light Sources
Portable Ethernet Testers
Source Measure Units
Programmable DC Sources
Voltage and Current Calibrators and Standards
Digital Multimeters
Digital Multimeters
Calibrators
Portable Power Quality Monitor/Recorder
Clamp-on Testers
DC Precision Measuring
Insulation Testers
Earth Ground Testers
Thermometers
Digital Multimeters Accessories
Calibrators Accessories
Manometers
Cables
Modules
Adapters / Connectors
Rack mount kits
Probes
Others
DLM5000HD Series High-Definition Oscilloscope
DLM3000HD Series High-Definition Oscilloscope
DLM5000 Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscope
DLM3000 Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscope
DL950 ScopeCorder
SL2000 High-Speed Data Acquisition Unit
DL350 Portable ScopeCorder
SL1000 High-Speed Data Acquisition Unit
IS8000 Integrated Software Platform
IS8002CDV Classic Data Viewer
IS8002CDV Classic Data Viewer
IS8000 Integrated Software Platform
IS8000 Application Programming Interface
DL950 Acquisition Application Programming Interface
MATLAB WDF Access Toolbox
DL-Term
XWirepuller
WDF File Access Library
Binary Data File Converter
DL350 Assistant Software
DL950 Flash Acquisition Data Access Library
Mask Pattern Editor
Symbol Editor
702921 PBDH0400 Differential Probe 1000 V / 400 MHz
702922 PBDH0400 Differential Probe 2000 V / 400 MHz
701927 Differential Probe 1400V / 150 MHz
701978 Differential Probe 1500 V / 150 MHz
701977 Differential Probe 7000 V / 50 MHz
701925 PBDH0500 Differential Probe 25 V / 500 MHz
701924 Differential Probe 25V / 1 GHz
701937 Passive probe 600V / 500 MHz
701938 Passive Probe 600V / 200 MHz
701939 Passive Probe 600V / 500 MHz
701940 Passive Probe 600V / 10 MHz
701943 PB500 500 MHz passive probe
701946 Miniature Passive Probe 400V / 500 MHz
701949 Miniature Passive Probe 400V / 500 MHz
701944 High Voltage Passive Probe 1000Vrms / 400 MHz
701945 High Voltage Passive Probe 1000Vrms / 250 MHz
702906 Passive Probe 1000V / 200 MHz
702907 Passive Probe 1000V / 200 MHz
700929 Isolated Passive Probe 1000V / 100 MHz
701947 Isolated Probe 1000V / 200 MHz
702902 Isolated Passive Probe 1000V / 60 MHz
701974 Low Capacitance Probe 5 GHz
700939 Active FET Probe 10V / 900 MHz
701917 Current Probe 50 MHz / 5 ARMS
701918 Current Probe 120 MHz / 5 ARMS
701928 Current Probe 100 MHz / 30 ARMS
701929 Current Probe 50 MHz / 30 ARMS
701930 Current Probe 10 MHz / 150 ARMS
701931 Current Probe 2 MHz / 500 ARMS
701932 Current Probe 100 MHz / 30 ARMS
701933 Current Probe 50 MHz / 30 ARMS
702915 Current Probe 50 MHz/ 0.5 ARMS, 5 ARMS, 30 ARMS
702916 Current Probe 120 MHz/ 0.5 ARMS, 5 ARMS, 30 ARMS
720930 Clamp on Probe
720931 Clamp on Probe
AC/DC Split Core Current Sensor CT1000S
701988 Logic Probe 100 MHz / 8-bit
701989 Logic Probe 250 MHz / 8-bit
700986 Logic Probe
700987 Logic Probe - Isolated Inputs
702911-702912 Logic Probe
701937 Passive probe 600V / 500 MHz
701938 Passive Probe 600V / 200 MHz
701939 Passive Probe 600V / 500 MHz
701943 PB500 500 MHz passive probe
701946 Miniature Passive Probe 400V / 500 MHz
701949 Miniature Passive Probe 400V / 500 MHz
701944 High Voltage Passive Probe 1000Vrms / 400 MHz
701945 High Voltage Passive Probe 1000Vrms / 250 MHz
702906 Passive Probe 1000V / 200 MHz
702907 Passive Probe 1000V / 200 MHz
701925 PBDH0500 Differential Probe 25 V / 500 MHz
701924 Differential Probe 25V / 1 GHz
701927 Differential Probe 1400V / 150 MHz
701977 Differential Probe 7000 V / 50 MHz
701978 Differential Probe 1500 V / 150 MHz
701974 Low Capacitance Probe 5 GHz
700939 Active FET Probe 10V / 900 MHz
701917 Current Probe 50 MHz / 5 ARMS
701918 Current Probe 120 MHz / 5 ARMS
701928 Current Probe 100 MHz / 30 ARMS
701929 Current Probe 50 MHz / 30 ARMS
701930 Current Probe 10 MHz / 150 ARMS
701931 Current Probe 2 MHz / 500 ARMS
701932 Current Probe 100 MHz / 30 ARMS
701933 Current Probe 50 MHz / 30 ARMS
702915 Current Probe 50 MHz/ 0.5 ARMS, 5 ARMS, 30 ARMS
702916 Current Probe 120 MHz/ 0.5 ARMS, 5 ARMS, 30 ARMS
701934 External Probe Power Supply
701936 Deskew correction signal source
701988 Logic Probe 100 MHz / 8-bit
701989 Logic Probe 250 MHz / 8-bit
B9852CR Mini Clip Passive Probe Tip
B9852ES Logic Probe IC Pin Clips
701909 Logic probe accessory kit
366921 BNC to Banana-Jack (Female) Adapter 42V
366922 BNC to Banana (Male) Adapter
366923 BNC to T Adapter
366945 Printed circuit board adapter
366946 Solder-in adapter
751512 Banana (Male) to Binding Post Adapter
758924 BNC to Banana Conversion Adapter
B8099NL 4mm conversion adapter
B8099NM 4mm conversion adapter
758917 Measurement Lead Set
700976 50 Ω Terminator
700971 Mini clip converter
700972 BNC adapter
701901 BNC to Safety Banana 1.8m Cable, 1:1
701906 Long Test Clip
701948 Extension Clip Accessories
701954 Large Alligator Clip (dolphin type)
758929 Large Alligator Clip Adapter 1000V
758922 Small Alligator-Clip Adapter 300V
758921 Fork terminal adapter
761953 Safety Terminal Adapter Set
B8200GD Screw for B8200JQ
366924 BNC to BNC 1m Cable
366925 BNC to BNC 2m Cable
366926 BNC to Alligator 1m Cable, 1:1
366961 Banana to Alligator 1.2m Cable, 1:1
366973 Go/No-Go Cable
701919 Probe Stand
B9988AE Printer paper
701966 Printer roll paper for DL750P and SL1400
B8229CH Front panel protection cover
B8069CH Front cover
B8219EP Front cover
701964 Soft carrying case for DLM2000
701968 Soft carrying case for DLM4000/DLM5000
A1105JC DC power supply connector
B8059GG Soft case
701969 Rack mount kit for DLM4000/DLM5000/DLM5000HD
701982 Connection cable
702921 PBDH0400 Differential Probe 1000 V / 400 MHz
702922 PBDH0400 Differential Probe 2000 V / 400 MHz
720212 High-speed 200 MS/s 14-Bit Isolation Module
720211 High-Speed 100 M/s, 12-Bit Isolation Module
720250 Voltage Module 10MS/s
701251 Analog Voltage Input Module
720256 4-CH 10 MS/s 16-Bit Isolation Module
720254 4-CH 1M/s 16-Bit Isolation Module
701255 Analog Voltage Input Module
720268 High Voltage Module 1MS/s
701261 Universal Voltage & Temperature Input Module
701262 Universal Voltage & Temperature Input Module (w/AAF)
701265 High-Precision Temperature Input Module
720266 High-Sensitivity, Low-Noise, Voltage, Temperature Module
720221 16-CH Temperature/Voltage Input Module
701953 16-CH Scanner Box
701270 Strain Input Module (NDIS)
701271 Strain Input Module (DSUB)
701275 Acceleration & Voltage Input Module (w/AAF)
720281 Frequency Module
720230 Logic Input Module
720245 CAN FD/LIN Monitor Module
720243 SENT Monitor Module
720220 16 Channel Voltage Input Module
701947 Isolated Probe 1000V / 200 MHz
702902 Isolated Passive Probe 1000V / 60 MHz
700929 Isolated Passive Probe 1000V / 100 MHz
701940 Passive Probe 600V / 10 MHz
701977 Differential Probe 7000 V / 50 MHz
701978 Differential Probe 1500 V / 150 MHz
701905 Conversion Cable
701917 Current Probe 50 MHz / 5 ARMS
701918 Current Probe 120 MHz / 5 ARMS
701930 Current Probe 10 MHz / 150 ARMS
701931 Current Probe 2 MHz / 500 ARMS
701932 Current Probe 100 MHz / 30 ARMS
701933 Current Probe 50 MHz / 30 ARMS
720930 Clamp on Probe
720931 Clamp on Probe
701934 External Probe Power Supply
438920 Shunt resistor
438921 Shunt resistor
438922 Shunt resistor
720911 External I/O cable
705926 Connection Cable for DA4, DA12, Scanner Box (701953)
700986 Logic Probe
700987 Logic Probe - Isolated Inputs
702911-702912 Logic Probe
705927 Connecting cables
701970 DC Power Cable, Cigarette Lighter Type for DL850EV
701971 DC Power Cable, Alligator Clip Type for DL850EV
720922 AC Power Cable
720901-01 Synchronous connecting cable
720901-02 Synchronous connecting cable
A1421WL USB Cable
A1002JC NDIS Connector for 701270
720940 GPS Unit
701955/701956 NDIS Bridge Heads 120Ω/350Ω
701957/701958 D-Sub Bridge Heads 120Ω/350Ω
366923 BNC to T Adapter
751512 Banana (Male) to Binding Post Adapter
758924 BNC to Banana Conversion Adapter
B8099NL 4mm conversion adapter
B8099NM 4mm conversion adapter
758917 Measurement Lead Set
758933 Measurement lead
701901 BNC to Safety Banana 1.8m Cable, 1:1
701904 1 to 1 Safety Adapter Lead
701906 Long Test Clip
758928 Pinchers tip (Hook type)
701948 Extension Clip Accessories
701954 Large Alligator Clip (dolphin type)
758929 Large Alligator Clip Adapter 1000V
758922 Small Alligator-Clip Adapter 300V
758921 Fork terminal adapter
758923 Spring Hold Safety Terminal Adapter Set
758931 Screw-Fastened Safety Voltage Terminal Adapter Set
701902/701903 Safety BNC to BNC Cable 1m/2m
366924 BNC to BNC 1m Cable
366925 BNC to BNC 2m Cable
366926 BNC to Alligator 1m Cable, 1:1
366961 Banana to Alligator 1.2m Cable, 1:1
A1800JD Terminal
701919 Probe Stand
B9988AE Printer paper
720921 AC Adaptor for DL350
739883 Battery Pack
720923 Batter Pack Cover
B8074EA Front cover
701963 Soft carrying case
93050 Carrying Case
B8059GG Soft case
751541-E4 Rack mount kit
751541-J4 Rack mount kit
702915 Current Probe 50 MHz/ 0.5 ARMS, 5 ARMS, 30 ARMS
702916 Current Probe 120 MHz/ 0.5 ARMS, 5 ARMS, 30 ARMS
720941 Optical Transceiver Module 1000BASE-SX SFP module 850 nm
720942 Optical Fiber Cord Multi mode optical fiber (LC-LC/3 m)
701972 Soft carrying case
760901 30A High Accuracy Element
760902 5A High Accuracy Element
760903 Current Sensor Element
366924 BNC to BNC 1m Cable
701902/701903 Safety BNC to BNC Cable 1m/2m
758917 Measurement Lead Set
B9284LK External Sensor Cable
758922 Small Alligator-Clip Adapter 300V
366925 BNC to BNC 2m Cable
758923 Spring Hold Safety Terminal Adapter Set
758929 Large Alligator Clip Adapter 1000V
CT60/ CT200/ CT1000/ CT1000A/ CT2000A AC/DC Current Sensor
758931 Screw-Fastened Safety Voltage Terminal Adapter Set
761951 Safety Terminal Adapter Set
761952 Safety Terminal Conversion Adapter Set
761953 Safety Terminal Adapter Set
761954/ 761955/ 761956 Dedicated Cable for the Current Sensor Element
366924 BNC to BNC 1m Cable
366925 BNC to BNC 2m Cable
701902/701903 Safety BNC to BNC Cable 1m/2m
758917 Measurement Lead Set
758921 Fork terminal adapter
A1559WL, A1560WL Dedicated Cable
758922 Small Alligator-Clip Adapter 300V
A1589WL Direct Current Input Cable
758923 Spring Hold Safety Terminal Adapter Set
B9284LK External Sensor Cable
751522/751524 Current Sensor Unit
A1628WL Direct Current Input Cable
758924 BNC to Banana Conversion Adapter
758929 Large Alligator Clip Adapter 1000V
758931 Screw-Fastened Safety Voltage Terminal Adapter Set
B8200GD Screw for B8200JQ
CT60/ CT200/ CT1000/ CT1000A/ CT2000A AC/DC Current Sensor
B8200JQ Output connector
B8200JR Load resistor
B9316FX Printer Paper Roll
751535-E4 Rack mounting kit
A1323EZ, A1324EZ, A1325EZ Shunt resistor boxes
751535-E5 Rack mounting kit
751535-J4 Rack mounting kit
751535-J5 Rack mounting kit
B9284LK External Sensor Cable
751512 Banana (Male) to Binding Post Adapter
CT60/ CT200/ CT1000/ CT1000A/ CT2000A AC/DC Current Sensor
758917 Measurement Lead Set
758921 Fork terminal adapter
96001/751552 Current Clamp-On Probe
758922 Small Alligator-Clip Adapter 300V
758923 Spring Hold Safety Terminal Adapter Set
758924 BNC to Banana Conversion Adapter
758929 Large Alligator Clip Adapter 1000V
758931 Screw-Fastened Safety Voltage Terminal Adapter Set
751533-E4 Rack mounting kit
751552 Current Clamp-On Probe
751533-J4 Rack mounting kit
751534-E4 Rack mounting kit
751534-J4 Rack mounting kit
B9284LK External Sensor Cable
758917 Measurement Lead Set
705926 Connection Cable for DA4, DA12, Scanner Box (701953)
758921 Fork terminal adapter
CT60/ CT200/ CT1000/ CT1000A/ CT2000A AC/DC Current Sensor
758922 Small Alligator-Clip Adapter 300V
758923 Spring Hold Safety Terminal Adapter Set
758924 BNC to Banana Conversion Adapter
758929 Large Alligator Clip Adapter 1000V
758931 Screw-Fastened Safety Voltage Terminal Adapter Set
751533-E2 Rack mounting kit
751533-E3 Rack mounting kit
751533-J2 Rack mounting kit
751533-J3 Rack mounting kit
751534-E2 Rack mounting kit
751534-J2 Rack mounting kit
751534-E3 Rack mounting kit
751534-J3 Rack mounting kit
760811 Voltage Module
760812 Current Module
760813 Current Input Module
760851 Auxiliary Module
366924 BNC to BNC 1m Cable
366925 BNC to BNC 2m Cable
700929 Isolated Passive Probe 1000V / 100 MHz
366926 BNC to Alligator 1m Cable, 1:1
701901 BNC to Safety Banana 1.8m Cable, 1:1
366961 Banana to Alligator 1.2m Cable, 1:1
701902/701903 Safety BNC to BNC Cable 1m/2m
701906 Long Test Clip
701947 Isolated Probe 1000V / 200 MHz
720911 External I/O cable
758917 Measurement Lead Set
B9284LK External Sensor Cable
366923 BNC to T Adapter
701934 External Probe Power Supply
701948 Extension Clip Accessories
701954 Large Alligator Clip (dolphin type)
701963 Soft carrying case
A1559WL, A1560WL Dedicated Cable
758921 Fork terminal adapter
758922 Small Alligator-Clip Adapter 300V
A1589WL Direct Current Input Cable
758923 Spring Hold Safety Terminal Adapter Set
758924 BNC to Banana Conversion Adapter
758929 Large Alligator Clip Adapter 1000V
758931 Screw-Fastened Safety Voltage Terminal Adapter Set
B9988AE Printer paper
B8213ZA Safety Current Terminal Adapter Set
A1323EZ, A1324EZ, A1325EZ Shunt resistor boxes
A1628WL Direct Current Input Cable
CT60/ CT200/ CT1000/ CT1000A/ CT2000A AC/DC Current Sensor
96060 Clamp-on probe
96061 Clamp-on probe
96062 Clamp-on probe
96063 Clamp-on probe
96064 Clamp-on probe
96065 Clamp-on probe
96066 Clamp-on probe
98031 Power supply adapter
93047 Portable case
99073 Conversion Cable (Banana-DIN)
93046 Carrying Case
97060 SD Memory Card (2 GB)
98078 Voltage Probe
98082 Extension cable
IS8000 Integrated Software Platform
WTViewerE Application Software
WTViewerFreePlus for WT300/WT300E Series
WTViewerEfree Software
WTViewer Application Software
PowerViewerPlus for PX8000
Power Consumption Measuring Software
Harmonic Analysis Software for WT3000/WT3000E
CT60/ CT200/ CT1000/ CT1000A/ CT2000A AC/DC Current Sensor
AC/DC Split Core Current Sensor CT1000S
751552 Current Clamp-On Probe
96001/751552 Current Clamp-On Probe
751522/751524 Current Sensor Unit
760901 30A High Accuracy Element
760902 5A High Accuracy Element
760903 Current Sensor Element
760813 Current Input Module
760812 Current Module
760811 Voltage Module
760851 Auxiliary Module
A1323EZ, A1324EZ, A1325EZ Shunt resistor boxes
758921 Fork terminal adapter
758922 Small Alligator-Clip Adapter 300V
758929 Large Alligator Clip Adapter 1000V
758931 Screw-Fastened Safety Voltage Terminal Adapter Set
758923 Spring Hold Safety Terminal Adapter Set
B8213ZA Safety Current Terminal Adapter Set
366921 BNC to Banana-Jack (Female) Adapter 42V
758924 BNC to Banana Conversion Adapter
B8506ZL Alligator Clipadapter Set
257875 RJ Sensor
761952 Safety Terminal Conversion Adapter Set
761951 Safety Terminal Adapter Set
758917 Measurement Lead Set
758933 Measurement lead
B8506WA Measurement Lead Set
B8506ZK Measurement Lead Set
A1589WL Direct Current Input Cable
A1628WL Direct Current Input Cable
A1559WL, A1560WL Dedicated Cable
705926 Connection Cable for DA4, DA12, Scanner Box (701953)
366925 BNC to BNC 2m Cable
761954/ 761955/ 761956 Dedicated Cable for the Current Sensor Element
720911 External I/O cable
761961 Power Adapter for Current Sensor
B8200JQ Output connector
B8200JR Load resistor
701963 Soft carrying case
751533-J4 Rack mounting kit
751533-J2 Rack mounting kit
751533-E3 Rack mounting kit
751533-J3 Rack mounting kit
751533-E4 Rack mounting kit
751533-E2 Rack mounting kit
751534-J4 Rack mounting kit
751534-E4 Rack mounting kit
751534-J3 Rack mounting kit
751535-E4 Rack mounting kit
751535-J5 Rack mounting kit
751535-E5 Rack mounting kit
751535-J4 Rack mounting kit
751534-E2 Rack mounting kit
751534-J2 Rack mounting kit
751534-E3 Rack mounting kit
B9316FX Printer Paper Roll
DL950 ScopeCorder
SL2000 High-Speed Data Acquisition Unit
DL350 Portable ScopeCorder
SL1000 High-Speed Data Acquisition Unit
IS8000 Integrated Software Platform
IS8002CDV Classic Data Viewer
SL2000 High-Speed Data Acquisition Unit
DL950 ScopeCorder
DL350 Portable ScopeCorder
IS8000 Integrated Software Platform
SL1000 High-Speed Data Acquisition Unit
Modular GM10
Touch Screen GP10/GP20
DL350 Portable ScopeCorder
Data Logging Software GA10
AQ6380 Highest Performance 1200 - 1650 nm
AQ6370E Telecom 600 - 1700 nm
AQ6360 Telecom Production 1200 - 1650 nm
AQ6361 Telecom Production 1200-1700 nm
AQ6373E Visible Wavelength 350 - 1200 nm
AQ6374E Wide Wavelength Range 350 - 1750 nm
AQ6375E Long Wavelength 1200 to 2400 nm and 1000 to 2500 nm
AQ6376E Three Micron 1500 - 3400 nm
AQ6377E Five Micron 1900 - 5500 nm
AQ6370 Viewer
AQ7290 High-End OTDR
AQ7280 Modular OTDR
AQ1210 Mid-Range OTDR
AQ1000 Entry Level OTDR
AQ3550 Optical Switch Box
AQ3550 Optical Switch Box
AQ7277B Remote OTDR
AQ7933 OTDR Emulation Software
AQ6150B Optical Wavelength Meter
AQ6151B Optical Wavelength Meter
AQ2300 Series Test Platform
AQ23211A Optical Power Meter
AQ23212A Optical Power Meter
AQ23811A Source Measure Unit (±6 V / ±600 mA)
AQ2212 Frame Controller (9 Slots)
AQ2211 Frame Controller (3 Slots)
AQ2200-112 LS Module (DFB, 1/2 channels)
AQ2200-131/132 Grid TLS Module (C/L band, 1-channel / 2-channel)
AQ2200-212 Sensor Module (800 to 1700 nm)
AQ2200-222 Dual Sensor Module (800 to 1700 nm)
AQ2200-215 Sensor module (high Power up to +30dBm, 970 to 1660 nm)
AQ2200-232 Optical Sensor Head (Large diameter detector, 800 to 1700 nm), AQ2200-242 Optical Sensor Head (Large diameter detector, 400 to 1100 nm), AQ2200-202 Interface Module (2-channels)
AQ2200-312 Optical Attenuator module
AQ2200-332 Optical Attenuator module
AQ2200-411 Optical Switch Module (1 x 4/1 x 8)
AQ2200-412 Optical Switch Module (1 x 16)
AQ2200-421 Optical Switch Module (1 x 2/2 x 2)
AQ2200-642 Transceiver I/F Module
AQ7420 High-Resolution Reflectometer
AQ1100 Optical Loss Test Set
AQ2170 Series Portable Optical Power Meter (Simple & Compact)
AQ2180 Series Portable Optical Power Meter (w/ data storage/transfer)
AQ4280 Series Portable Light Source
AQ1300 Series 1G/10G Ethernet Multi Field Tester
AQ2300 Series Test Platform
AQ23811A Source Measure Unit (±6 V / ±600 mA)
GS820 Multi Channel Source Measure Unit
GS610 Source Measure Unit
GS200 DC Voltage / Current Source
GS200 DC Voltage / Current Source
LS3300 AC Power Calibrator
2553A Precision DC Calibrator
2558A AC Voltage Current Standard
2560A Wide Output Precision DC Calibrator
Power Meter Calibration Software [free software]
DM7560 Digital Multimeter 6.5 Digit
DM7560 Digital Multimeter 6.5 Digit
Digital Multimeter TY710
Digital Multimeter TY720
Digital Multimeter TY520
Digital Multimeter TY530
Process Multimeter CA450
CA500 Series Multi-Function Process Calibrator
Process Calibrator CA300 Series
Pressure Calibrator CA700
External pressure sensor PM100 (Accessory for CA700)
Multifunction Calibrator CA71 (Portable)
Process Multimeter CA450
Pressure hand pump 910 series（Accessories for CA700）
CW500 - Power Quality Analyzer
Mini Clamp-on Tester CL120 (200A)
Clamp-on Tester CL150 (ACA, ACV, DCV, OHM, 2000A)
Clamp-on Tester CL155 (AC, True RMS, 2000A)
Clamp-On Tester CL220 (AC/DC 300A)
Clamp-on Tester CL250 (AC/DC 2000A)
Clamp-on Tester CL255 (True RMS, AC/DC 2000A)
Clamp-on Process Meter CL420 (DC mA Current)
Clamp-on Tester CL320 (Leakage Current, 200A)
Clamp-on Tester CL340 (Leakage Current, 400A)
Clamp-on Tester CL345 (Leakage Current, True RMS, 400A)
Clamp-on Tester CL360 (Leakage Current, 100A)
Clamp-on Tester 30031A/30032A (Leakage Current)
Standard Resistors 2792A
Decade Resistance Boxes 2793 #279303
Decade Resistance Boxes 2793 #279301
Decade Resistance Boxes 2786
MY600 Digital Insulation Tester
Earth Tester EY200 (Digital)
Digital Thermometers TX10 Series (Single-Function)
751539–E2 Rack mounting kit
751539–J2 Rack mounting kit
751540–E2 Rack mounting kit
751540–J2 Rack mounting kit
Current clamp probe 96095
96030 Clamp-on Current Probe
96031 Clamp-on Current Probe
96033 Clamp-on Current Probe
External pressure sensor PM100 (Accessory for CA700)
93029 Carrying Case
91057 Hand Pump Connector (Pneumatic)
91052 Hand Pump Connector (Low Pressure)
91041 Cleaning Unit
91040 Cleaning Unit
99042 Fuse
91080 Connector
A1635EF Fuse
93053 Hand Pump Case (Pneumatic/Hydraulic)
93052 Hand Pump Case (Low Pressure)
91082 Connector
91081 Connector
98073 Test Leads - Electrical Test Meter Leads
98026 Grabber Clip
93026 Carrying case
RD031 Lead cable for measurement
98020 Lead cable for source
99014 Alligator Test leads
92015 DMM Communication Package
99032 Magnet hook
93043-P1 Carrying Case
99031 1 to 5 V Adapter Set
99022 Terminal adapter
739874 AC adapter
99021 Terminal adapter
93016 Carrying case
91017 Communication cable (RS232)
98064 Lead Cables
93027 Main body case
B9108WA RJ sensor
Digital Manometer MT300
Pneumatic Pressure Standard MC100
Pressure Calibrator CA700
Pressure hand pump 910 series（Accessories for CA700）
758917 Measurement Lead Set
705926 Connection Cable for DA4, DA12, Scanner Box (701953)
B8506WA Measurement Lead Set
98076 Output cable
98077 Output cable (for screw terminal)
701970 DC Power Cable, Cigarette Lighter Type for DL850EV
701971 DC Power Cable, Alligator Clip Type for DL850EV
701901 BNC to Safety Banana 1.8m Cable, 1:1
701902/701903 Safety BNC to BNC Cable 1m/2m
366924 BNC to BNC 1m Cable
366926 BNC to Alligator 1m Cable, 1:1
366973 Go/No-Go Cable
366961 Banana to Alligator 1.2m Cable, 1:1
366925 BNC to BNC 2m Cable
701904 1 to 1 Safety Adapter Lead
720922 AC Power Cable
B8506ZK Measurement Lead Set
A1559WL, A1560WL Dedicated Cable
A1589WL Direct Current Input Cable
A1628WL Direct Current Input Cable
B9284LK External Sensor Cable
758933 Measurement lead
98064 Lead Cables
98035 Lead Cables
98040 Lead Cables
98082 Extension cable
99073 Conversion Cable (Banana-DIN)
99014 Alligator Test leads
720911 External I/O cable
720901-01 Synchronous connecting cable
720901-02 Synchronous connecting cable
A1421WL USB Cable
705927 Connecting cables
98020 Lead cable for source
RD031 Lead cable for measurement
91017 Communication cable (RS232)
98073 Test Leads - Electrical Test Meter Leads
A1681WL USB Cable
95020 Connection cable
A1590WL USB cable
720942 Optical Fiber Cord Multi mode optical fiber (LC-LC/3 m)
701905 Conversion Cable
720212 High-speed 200 MS/s 14-Bit Isolation Module
720256 4-CH 10 MS/s 16-Bit Isolation Module
720211 High-Speed 100 M/s, 12-Bit Isolation Module
720250 Voltage Module 10MS/s
720254 4-CH 1M/s 16-Bit Isolation Module
720268 High Voltage Module 1MS/s
720220 16 Channel Voltage Input Module
701261 Universal Voltage & Temperature Input Module
701262 Universal Voltage & Temperature Input Module (w/AAF)
701265 High-Precision Temperature Input Module
720266 High-Sensitivity, Low-Noise, Voltage, Temperature Module
720221 16-CH Temperature/Voltage Input Module
701270 Strain Input Module (NDIS)
701271 Strain Input Module (DSUB)
701275 Acceleration & Voltage Input Module (w/AAF)
720281 Frequency Module
720230 Logic Input Module
720243 SENT Monitor Module
720245 CAN FD/LIN Monitor Module
701953 16-CH Scanner Box
760811 Voltage Module
760812 Current Module
760813 Current Input Module
760851 Auxiliary Module
701251 Analog Voltage Input Module
701255 Analog Voltage Input Module
760901 30A High Accuracy Element
760902 5A High Accuracy Element
AQ2200-112 LS Module (DFB, 1/2 channels)
AQ2200-131/132 Grid TLS Module (C/L band, 1-channel / 2-channel)
AQ2200-215 Sensor module (high Power up to +30dBm, 970 to 1660 nm)
AQ2200-232 Optical Sensor Head (Large diameter detector, 800 to 1700 nm), AQ2200-242 Optical Sensor Head (Large diameter detector, 400 to 1100 nm), AQ2200-202 Interface Module (2-channels)
AQ2200-312 Optical Attenuator module
AQ2200-332 Optical Attenuator module
AQ2200-411 Optical Switch Module (1 x 4/1 x 8)
AQ2200-412 Optical Switch Module (1 x 16)
AQ2200-421 Optical Switch Module (1 x 2/2 x 2)
AQ2200-642 Transceiver I/F Module
735454-SX Optical transceiver module
735454-LX Optical transceiver module
AQ2200-212 Sensor Module (800 to 1700 nm)
AQ2200-222 Dual Sensor Module (800 to 1700 nm)
720941 Optical Transceiver Module 1000BASE-SX SFP module 850 nm
735454-ER Optical transceiver module
735454-SR Optical transceiver module
735454-LR Optical transceiver module
760903 Current Sensor Element
720921 AC Adaptor for DL350
739872 AC adapter
739873 AC adapter
739874 AC adapter
700972 BNC adapter
758924 BNC to Banana Conversion Adapter
AQ9340 MPO connector adapter
AQ9440C MT connector adapter
91030 USB communication adaptor
A1002JC NDIS Connector for 701270
B9984BW Connector assembly kit
B9984BY Connector assembly kit
AQ9441 Connector Adapter
AQ9447 Connector Adapter
A1071PJ Connector Adapter（FC）
A1072PJ Connector Adapter（SC）
A1073PJ Connector Adapter（LC）
A1074PJ Connector Adapter（1.25φ）
A1075PJ Connector Adapter（2.5φ）
A1076PJ Connector Adapter（FC）
A1077PJ Connector Adapter（SC）
A1078PJ Connector Adapter（ST）
366946 Solder-in adapter
AQ9436C Ribbon fiber adapter
91052 Hand Pump Connector (Low Pressure)
91057 Hand Pump Connector (Pneumatic)
735481-LMC Ferrule Adapter (1.25 dia.)
758921 Fork terminal adapter
366945 Printed circuit board adapter
700971 Mini clip converter
735480-SCC Universal Adapter (SC)
735480-FCC Universal Adapter (FC)
SU2005A-SCC Universal Adapter (SC)
SU2005A-FCC Universal Adapter (FC)
B8099NL 4mm conversion adapter
B8099NM 4mm conversion adapter
758922 Small Alligator-Clip Adapter 300V
758929 Large Alligator Clip Adapter 1000V
B8506ZL Alligator Clipadapter Set
B8213ZA Safety Current Terminal Adapter Set
758923 Spring Hold Safety Terminal Adapter Set
758931 Screw-Fastened Safety Voltage Terminal Adapter Set
B8200JQ Output connector
761951 Safety Terminal Adapter Set
99021 Terminal adapter
99022 Terminal adapter
98031 Power supply adapter
761952 Safety Terminal Conversion Adapter Set
761953 Safety Terminal Adapter Set
366921 BNC to Banana-Jack (Female) Adapter 42V
366922 BNC to Banana (Male) Adapter
366923 BNC to T Adapter
751512 Banana (Male) to Binding Post Adapter
91080 Connector
91081 Connector
91082 Connector
91083 Adapting connector
91084 Connector
91085 Connector
91086 Adapting connector
91087 Adapting connector
761961 Power Adapter for Current Sensor
USB Power Adapter 739876
735483 LCSC conversion adapter
AQ9335C(MU) Connector Adapter for optical sensors
AQ9335C(LC) Connector Adapter for optical sensors
AQ9335C(SC) Connector Adapter for optical sensors
AQ9335C(FC) Connector Adapter for optical sensors
NA Conversion Adapter
Numerical Aperture Conversion Fiber
735482-LCC Universal Adapter
735482-ASC Universal Adapter
735482-FCC Universal Adapter
735482-SCC Universal Adapter
701969 Rack mount kit for DLM4000/DLM5000/DLM5000HD
751533-E2 Rack mounting kit
751533-J2 Rack mounting kit
751533-E3 Rack mounting kit
751533-J3 Rack mounting kit
751533-E4 Rack mounting kit
751533-J4 Rack mounting kit
751534-E2 Rack mounting kit
751534-J2 Rack mounting kit
751534-E3 Rack mounting kit
751534-J3 Rack mounting kit
751534-E4 Rack mounting kit
751534-J4 Rack mounting kit
751535-E3 Rack mounting kit
751535-J3 Rack mounting kit
751535-E4 Rack mounting kit
751535-J4 Rack mounting kit
751535-E5 Rack mounting kit
751535-J5 Rack mounting kit
751537-E2 Rack mounting kit
751537-J2 Rack mounting kit
751538-E2 Rack mounting kit
751538-J2 Rack mounting kit
751539–E2 Rack mounting kit
751539–J2 Rack mounting kit
751540–E2 Rack mounting kit
751540–J2 Rack mounting kit
751541-E4 Rack mount kit
751541-J4 Rack mount kit
751542-J4 Rack mounting kit
751542-E4 Rack mounting kit
701977 Differential Probe 7000 V / 50 MHz
701978 Differential Probe 1500 V / 150 MHz
701927 Differential Probe 1400V / 150 MHz
701925 PBDH0500 Differential Probe 25 V / 500 MHz
701924 Differential Probe 25V / 1 GHz
702906 Passive Probe 1000V / 200 MHz
701937 Passive probe 600V / 500 MHz
701938 Passive Probe 600V / 200 MHz
701939 Passive Probe 600V / 500 MHz
701940 Passive Probe 600V / 10 MHz
701946 Miniature Passive Probe 400V / 500 MHz
701944 High Voltage Passive Probe 1000Vrms / 400 MHz
701945 High Voltage Passive Probe 1000Vrms / 250 MHz
700929 Isolated Passive Probe 1000V / 100 MHz
702902 Isolated Passive Probe 1000V / 60 MHz
701947 Isolated Probe 1000V / 200 MHz
701974 Low Capacitance Probe 5 GHz
700939 Active FET Probe 10V / 900 MHz
701943 PB500 500 MHz passive probe
98078 Voltage Probe
701917 Current Probe 50 MHz / 5 ARMS
701918 Current Probe 120 MHz / 5 ARMS
701928 Current Probe 100 MHz / 30 ARMS
701929 Current Probe 50 MHz / 30 ARMS
701930 Current Probe 10 MHz / 150 ARMS
701931 Current Probe 2 MHz / 500 ARMS
701932 Current Probe 100 MHz / 30 ARMS
701933 Current Probe 50 MHz / 30 ARMS
720930 Clamp on Probe
720931 Clamp on Probe
96001/751552 Current Clamp-On Probe
96030 Clamp-on Current Probe
96031 Clamp-on Current Probe
96033 Clamp-on Current Probe
96060 Clamp-on probe
96061 Clamp-on probe
96062 Clamp-on probe
96063 Clamp-on probe
96064 Clamp-on probe
96065 Clamp-on probe
96066 Clamp-on probe
Current clamp probe 96095
751552 Current Clamp-On Probe
701988 Logic Probe 100 MHz / 8-bit
701989 Logic Probe 250 MHz / 8-bit
702911-702912 Logic Probe
700986 Logic Probe
700987 Logic Probe - Isolated Inputs
90029B TC-K temperature probe
9002xB TC-K temperature probe
9003xB TC-K temperature probe
9005xB TC-K temperature probe
98008 Line probe with remote switch
98009 Earth probe set
99012 Probe tip (hook type)
99013 Probe tip (extended type)
701909 Logic probe accessory kit
701919 Probe Stand
701934 External Probe Power Supply
702907 Passive Probe 1000V / 200 MHz
701949 Miniature Passive Probe 400V / 500 MHz
702915 Current Probe 50 MHz/ 0.5 ARMS, 5 ARMS, 30 ARMS
702916 Current Probe 120 MHz/ 0.5 ARMS, 5 ARMS, 30 ARMS
AC/DC Split Core Current Sensor CT1000S
702921 PBDH0400 Differential Probe 1000 V / 400 MHz
702922 PBDH0400 Differential Probe 2000 V / 400 MHz
93016 Carrying case
93026 Carrying case
93029 Carrying Case
93043-P1 Carrying Case
B9108NK Carrying Case
701963 Soft carrying case
701964 Soft carrying case for DLM2000
701968 Soft carrying case for DLM4000/DLM5000
93045 Soft case
B8059GG Soft case
93052 Hand Pump Case (Low Pressure)
93053 Hand Pump Case (Pneumatic/Hydraulic)
93046 Carrying Case
93050 Carrying Case
93027 Main body case
93047 Portable case
B9108XA Accessory storage case
B8229CH Front panel protection cover
B8069CH Front cover
B8074EA Front cover
91040 Cleaning Unit
91041 Cleaning Unit
720940 GPS Unit
438920 Shunt resistor
438921 Shunt resistor
438922 Shunt resistor
A1323EZ, A1324EZ, A1325EZ Shunt resistor boxes
99045 Binding Post (Red Black)
99046 Binding Post (Red Red)
90045 TC Mini Plug Set 2
98026 Grabber Clip
701955/701956 NDIS Bridge Heads 120Ω/350Ω
701957/701958 D-Sub Bridge Heads 120Ω/350Ω
739883 Battery Pack
739885 Battery Pack
720923 Batter Pack Cover
99042 Fuse
A1635EF Fuse
90080 RJ Sensor
257875 RJ Sensor
B9108WA RJ sensor
92015 DMM Communication Package
93060 Rubber Boots
97060 SD Memory Card (2 GB)
97040 Strap
99018 Shoulder strap
99031 1 to 5 V Adapter Set
99032 Magnet hook
700976 50 Ω Terminator
701906 Long Test Clip
701936 Deskew correction signal source
701948 Extension Clip Accessories
701954 Large Alligator Clip (dolphin type)
A1800JD Terminal
B8200GD Screw for B8200JQ
B8200JR Load resistor
B9852CR Mini Clip Passive Probe Tip
B9852ES Logic Probe IC Pin Clips
701966 Printer roll paper for DL750P and SL1400
B9316FX Printer Paper Roll
B9988AE Printer paper
269918 Battery pack cover
SU2006A Soft carrying case
739860 Soft Carrying Case
B8070CY Shoulder Belt
739882 Battery pack (Spare)
A1079PJ Slit sleeve
B1006CZ Carrying case
B1004ZZ Protector set
B1005ZZ Protector set
B1002ZZ Battery plate set
B1003ZZ Battery plate set
B8105EP Strap
701972 Soft carrying case
758928 Pinchers tip (Hook type)
761954/ 761955/ 761956 Dedicated Cable for the Current Sensor Element
M3407HD Dust protection cap (LC)
M3407HE Dust protection cap (MU)
M3407HA Light shielding cap (FC)
M3407HB Light shielding cap (SC)
90046 TC Mini Plug Set 3
Documents & Downloads
Brochures
Instruction Manuals
Specifications
Software
Firmware
Drawings
Resources
Application Notes
White Papers
Leaflet
Media Publications
FAQs
Training Modules
Case studies
eBooks
Videos
Product Overviews
How-tos
Webinars
Technical Support
Latest Software Driver & Firmware Releases
Knowledgebase
User Registration
Service, Warranty & Quality
Discontinued Products
Global Website
North & Central America
Canada
Mexico
United States
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Europe
Albania
Austria
Benelux
Bosnia
Bulgaria
Croatia
Czech
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
Europe (cont.)
Kosovo
Latvia
Lithuania
Macedonia
Montenegro
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Turkey
United Kingdom
CIS
Russia
Middle East
Bahrain
Saudi Arabia
Africa
Asia
China
India
Japan
Korea
Taiwan
ASEAN & Oceania
Australia
Brunei
Cambodia
Indonesia
Laos
Malaysia
Myanmar
New Zealand
Pakistan
Philippines
Singapore
Thailand
Vietnam
Home
Sitemap
Sitemap
Notice:
The page you're looking for can't be found.
Industries
Aerospace
Appliances
EVs & Transportation
Industrial & Consumer Electronics
Motors & Drives
Optical Communications & Networks
Photonic Sensing & Analysis
Quantum Computing
Renewable Energy
Researchers & Universities
Semiconductor & Embedded Systems
Products
Oscilloscopes
Power Analyzers and Power Meters
Data Acquisition (DAQ)
Optical Test Equipment
Signal Generators, Sources and Supplies
Portable and Handheld Instruments
Other Test & Measurement Instruments
Accessories
Discontinued Products
Library
Documents & Downloads
Brochures
Instruction Manuals
Specifications
Software
Firmware
Drawings
Resources
Application Notes
White Papers
Leaflet
Media Publications
FAQs
Training Modules
Case studies
eBooks
Videos
Product Overviews
How-tos
Webinars
Support
Technical Support
Latest Software Driver & Firmware Releases
Knowledgebase
User Registration
Service, Warranty & Quality
Discontinued Products
Contact Us
Top
×
×